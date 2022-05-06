Ontario Green Party pledges tuition funding for green jobs

Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner is pledging that his party will bring 60,000 young people into the new climate economy by funding tuition and guaranteeing apprenticeships.

Schreiner made the campaign announcement in London, Ont. on Friday morning.

“It’s time to invest in the jobs of tomorrow, not the polluters of the past,” Schreiner said at the announcement alongside Ontario Greens candidates Carol Dyck (London North Centre) and Colleen McCaulley (London West).

If elected, Schreiner says over the next four years, his party will give thousands of young people the skills and experience to work in the new climate economy through a year of free college tuition and a year of guaranteed work when they graduate, with targeted recruitment of women, Indigenous people, and racialized communities.

Schreiner is the first provincial leader to make a campaign stop in London.

The provincial election is on June 2.