

Marek Sutherland, CTV London





Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is touring London Tuesday as part of his Clean and Caring Economy Tour.

On Tuesday morning Schreiner took part in a tree after-care program with Reforest London in Byron.

In the afternoon he will be touring Heeman’s Berry farm in Thorndale.

Schreiner is touring Southern Ontario this summer to bring awareness to the Green Party’s plan to take advantage of what he calls the fastest growing economy in the world.

More to come.