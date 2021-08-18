Ontario Green Party leader seeks ideas on visit to Forest City

London, Ont. -

Provincial Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner made a stop to see the progress at West 5 in the city’s west end Wednesday morning, followed by a visit to Fanshawe College in the afternoon.

“We’re taking an opportunity to travel around the province and listen to Ontarians about what their number one concerns are,” says Schreiner

And while climate issues are a concern, and he is happy with the progress net-zero buildings like what Sifton is building is encouraging, there is an issue that keeps coming up across the province.

“Housing affordability is (the) number one issue for may people I talk about, and also concerns about the climate crisis,” Schreiner says. “So that’s why I’m so excited about our housing strategy, it really talks about how do we build livable, affordable, sustainable communities.”

It’s a debate that has intensified during the pandemic as more people struggle financially, and housing costs continue to rise.

Affordable housing advocate Abe Oudshorn believes the answer governments are looking for lie in the past.

“How we solved this problem in the 60s and 70s and even post-war in the 50s, which is that idea of public housing, that’s truly affordable, it’s rent geared to income.”

Schreiner says the goal of this trip is to illicit advice and ideas from people that will inform how the party lays out its strategy and platform when the provincial election begins in the summer of 2022.