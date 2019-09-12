

The Canadian Press





The Ontario government says it's shutting down a hotline to help smokers quit and transferring its services elsewhere.

The Ministry of Health made the announcement yesterday, saying it will transfer services offered by the Smokers' Helpline to Telehealth Ontario.

It says doing so will make it easier to connect with mental health and addiction services as well as accessing resources to help people give up smoking.

The change goes into effect on October 1st.