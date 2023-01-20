Ontario expands 'Learn and Stay' grant to paramedics, lab techs

The Ontario government has announced an expansion to the ‘Learn and Stay’ grant.

Ontario premier Doug Ford, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones, as well as Minister of Colleges and Universities Jill Dunlop made the announcement in London on Friday morning.

Previously announced in March, 2022, the grant is for students who enrol in nursing programs, will also include paramedic and medical laboratory technologist programs in priority communities.

The Ontario government said more than 12,000 new nurses registered to work in Ontario last year and another 30,000 nurses studying at a college or university.

“This is a historic investment in our students and in the future of our health care workforce in Ontario,” said Dunlop. “By providing targeted financial incentives to encourage students to learn and work in priority communities, the expanded Learn and Stay grant will ensure that our health care professionals get the training they need to make immediate impacts in local hospitals, long-term care homes and other health care facilities after they graduate.”

Grant applications for the 2023-24 academic year open this spring, targeting 2,500 postsecondary students who in enrol in specific programs and regions.