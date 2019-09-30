

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Tens of thousands of education workers across Ontario have begun a work-to-rule campaign in a bid to pressure the provincial government into making concessions in contract negotiations.

The union representing 55,000 custodians, clerical workers and early childhood educators across the province made the announcement last night after mediation broke down over the weekend.

CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions says the workers will stop working overtime and performing extra duties.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says it's "deeply disappointing" that the talks were unfruitful.

He says student safety is the government's priority during the work-to-rule campaign.

Contracts for Ontario's public school teachers and education workers expired