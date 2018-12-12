

The Canadian Press





A new report suggests Ontario's recent years of economic growth will slow down in 2019.

The Conference Board of Canada says it expects Ontario to register real GDP growth of 1.9 per cent next year, down from 2.2 per cent in 2018.

It says a weaker housing market and more cautious consumer spending are keeping the province's economy in check.

The Board says Newfoundland and Labrador is expected to enjoy the strongest economic performance in 2019, calling for GDP growth of 5.2 per cent thanks to higher off-shore oil production.

That dramatic turnaround comes just a year after the province had the weakest economic outlook in 2018.