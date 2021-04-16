LONDON, ONT. -- Ontario is set to release its latest modelling for the province’s response to COVID-19 Friday and following could come some new restrictions.

According to CTV News Toronto and CP24, sources say the data shows Ontario could see between 12,000 to 18,000 new infections a day by the end of May, with up to 1,800 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) across the province.

Locally the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has reported new daily records in recent days, with three of the highest daily case counts coming in the last five days.

On Thursday the health unit reported 151 cases. Meanwhile other jurisdictions are seeing jumps in case numbers as well.

Grey-Bruce asked all residents to consider themselves carriers and to stay home for 48 hours after a surge of cases in the region.

Windsor-Essex saw a jump in cases Thursday nearly bringing the daily report into triple digits.

The surge in cases comes a little after a week of a province-wide stay-at-home order which followed an initial ‘circuit breaker’ shutdown.

Now the province is considering new restrictions.

Among those restrictions is a consideration to shutdown construction projects to just critical infrastructure projects.

A limit on non-essential manufacturing and warehousing is also reportedly being considered

Other restrictions being considered are:

Additional restrictions on religious services

Fining businesses if non-essential staff attend work in-person

Further restrictions on retail

Increased enforcement of stay-at-home order

Sources also tell CTV News Toronto and CP24 that a curfew is under discussion.

As of April 15 there were more than 640 patients in Ontario ICUs.

On Thursday, Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said that Ontario's "situation is dire" and that the province’s “data is alarming."

In London at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), nine staff and 57 inpatients are positive for COVID-19, with 24 in intensive care, an increase of six in the ICU over the last 24 hours.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement today at 2:30 p.m. following the data release at 1 p.m.

With files from CTV Toronto, CP24, and CTV London's Amanda Taccone.