Ontario Chamber of Commerce lauds Bruce Power project
Scott Miller, CTV London
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 2:25PM EDT
In a report commissioned by Bruce Power, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce says Bruce Power’s $13-billion Major Component Replacement Project will inject billions more back into Ontario’s economy.
The Chamber’s report says Bruce’s refurbishment project will add $2 billion to Ontario’s GDP and $2.5 billion to Canada’s GDP.
In taxes alone, the refurbishment project will add $700 million to Ontario’s coffers and $1.3 billion to Canada’s.
Bruce Power is spending the next 15 years refurbishing six of their eight nuclear reactors, extending their life until 2064.