

Scott Miller, CTV London





In a report commissioned by Bruce Power, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce says Bruce Power’s $13-billion Major Component Replacement Project will inject billions more back into Ontario’s economy.

The Chamber’s report says Bruce’s refurbishment project will add $2 billion to Ontario’s GDP and $2.5 billion to Canada’s GDP.

In taxes alone, the refurbishment project will add $700 million to Ontario’s coffers and $1.3 billion to Canada’s.

Bruce Power is spending the next 15 years refurbishing six of their eight nuclear reactors, extending their life until 2064.