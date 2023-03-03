Ontario breaks ground on new long-term care home in Huron County

A new long-term care home is being constructed in Huron County.

Southbridge Goderich is expected to welcome its first residents in early 2025, and will provide 69 new and 91 upgraded beds, for a total of 160 beds.

This is part of the provincial government’s $6.4 billion commitment to build more than 30,000 new beds and 28,000 upgraded long-term care beds by 2028.

“Congratulations to Southbridge Goderich on their ground-breaking for a brand new home. Our government is fixing long-term care and a key part of that plan is building modern, safe, and comfortable homes for our seniors,” said Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care. “Four new long-term care homes are in the planning stages for Huron County – and today marks a significant milestone as construction begins on the first home. When Southbridge Goderich is completed, 160 residents will have a new place to call home, near their family and friends.”

Once built, the home intends to integrate into the broader health care system to connect residents with behavioural support and palliative care services.

Ontario is supporting another three projects in Huron County, including the development of long-term care homes in Exeter and the Township of Morris-Turnberry. These four projects will provide 181 new and 363 upgraded long-term care beds, for a total of 544 beds.