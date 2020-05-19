LONDON, ONT -- It may not be back to normal but rather the start of a new normal.

Ontario officially begins phase one of reopening its economy Tuesday, but just because some businesses are unlocking their doors, it doesn’t mean it’s business as usual.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to outline more details Tuesday of what phase one will look like across the province.

Over the long weekend recreational businesses such as golf courses and marinas began to open.

Saturday as the weather cooperated golfers could be seen hitting the fairways, and rough, of Thames Valley Golf Course, one of three locations owned by the City of London.

Now more businesses such retail stores with street entrances can open their doors, and libraries can open for delivery and pick-up.

The City of London itself managed to open community gardens by the long weekend after they were declared essential heading into May.

The City will also open off-leash dog parks Tuesday and is working to open tennis and pickleball courts, however a date has not been set.

The City has yet to announce if they have a plan for reopening other services that may now be allowed.

So what exactly is allowed to reopen Tuesday? Here is a list of business and services that can start back up:

All construction and essential workplace limits lifted, including land surveyors

All retail stores with a street entrance can open with limited capacity

Office-based media operations

Non-emergency diagnostic imaging and surgeries in public hospitals, private hospitals and independent health facilities, clinics, and private practices to resume based on ability to meet specified pre-conditions

In-person counselling and scheduled surgeries based on the ability to meet pre-specified conditions

Libraries for pick-up or delivery

Outdoor recreational sports centres for sports not played in teams, with limited access to facilities. This includes tennis courts, rod and gun clubs, cycling tracks, horse riding facilities and indoor golf driving ranges

Professional and amateur sport activity for individual/single competitors, including training and competition

Veterinary services by appointment and animal services such as grooming and training

Private households could now employ workers on or about the premises in activities primarily concerned with the operation of the household, including cleaners, cooks and nanny services

General maintenance, and repair services

While these businesses and services can start back up there are new guidelines issued by the province that will affect how those businesses operate.

For example retail stores are only allowed fitting rooms if they have a door, no curtains. The amount of customers allowed in stores will also be limited.

A full list of guidelines and procedures can be found here.

Ontario has said that each stage will last roughly two to four weeks while officials monitor the effect of reopening and whether it is safe to move forward.

Stage two would see more workplaces open, and allow larger gathers while phase three will see larger public gatherings and opening all workplaces.

However, the government has hinted at allowing some form of gatherings in the coming days with Health Minister Christine Elliott saying people may soon be able to “get together for barbeques and other occasions.”