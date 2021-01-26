LONDON, ONT -- The Government of Ontario has launched the Southwestern Ontario Transportation Task Force with the mayor of London, Ont has its chair.

The task force will focus on improving transportation needs across the region such as rail, bus, and local transit services.

Back in Jan. 2020 Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney said that Go Transit service was “being looked at” for London when announced the Connecting the Southwest transportation report.

Creating a task force was one of more than 40 recommendations made in the report, which can be read in full here.

The task force is made up of mayors from across southwestern Ontario along with Chiefs from area First Nations.

The chair will be Mayor of London Ed Holder with the Mayor of Windsor Drew Dilkens serving as Vice Chair.

This is a developing story, more to come…