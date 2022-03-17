Ontario announces policy changes aimed at firefighter safety

On the 11th anniversary of the building collapse from a blaze in Listowel, Ont. that killed two firefighters, the province has announced new safety regulations.

The policy changes will amend the Ontario building code to require chief building officers to notify fire departments when new commercial buildings use lightweight construction materials.

Municipalities will also be required to do community risk assessments on existing buildings and alert fire departments.

North Perth firefighters Ken Rea and Ray Walter were killed March 17, 2011 while inside a dollar store on Main Street in Listowel when the roof collapsed.

Perth-Wellington MPP Randy Pettapiece announced the new regulations Thursday in a news conference at the Listowel fire hall.

(More to come)