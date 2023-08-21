Ontario announces partnership with ALUS Canada to protect at-risk species

The province is providing $561,000 to ALUS Canada for a three-year project targeting ecosystems in southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area.

“Ontario’s agriculture sector is committed to a sustainable and resilient landscape across the province, and farmers recognize how wetlands and rivers play a critical role in our overall ecosystem,” says Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, and Huron-Bruce MPP. “This investment in habitat restoration will complement existing best practices farmers already employ to maintain the soil health on their farms, which when coupled together with innovation and research is enabling farmers to increase their yield, year over year.”

“Southwestern Ontario is home to some of the most beautiful wildlife our country has to offer, and it is critical we do all we can to preserve it,” said Monte McNaughton, MPP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex. “Our investments in projects like ALUS’ are critical for protecting endangered wildlife and their habitats, so they can thrive for years to come.”

The funding is being provided through the Species at Risk Stewardship Program. The program aims to promote strong environmental stewardship by providing funding for species at risk protection.

ALUS is a charitable organization that produces, enhances, and maintains ecosystem services on agricultural lands.