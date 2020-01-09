OnStar leads Woodstock police to stolen vehicle
The General Motors OnStar command centre is shown in Detroit on Feb. 6, 2006. (AP / Carlos Osorio)
LONDON, ONT. -- A Woodstock man is facing charges after police were contacted about a stolen vehicle in the city by OnStar.
Police say they were notified shortly before noon on Wednesday by GM's OnStar service that a vehicle reported stolen was parked in the area of Mohican Drive and Chieftain Street.
Officers responded to the area, and just over an hour-and-a-half later, a male was seen getting into the vheicle.
With OnStar disabling the vehicle, police were able to arrest a suspect at the scene without incident.
As a result, a 33-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of methamphetamine.