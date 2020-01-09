LONDON, ONT. -- A Woodstock man is facing charges after police were contacted about a stolen vehicle in the city by OnStar.

Police say they were notified shortly before noon on Wednesday by GM's OnStar service that a vehicle reported stolen was parked in the area of Mohican Drive and Chieftain Street.

Officers responded to the area, and just over an hour-and-a-half later, a male was seen getting into the vheicle.

With OnStar disabling the vehicle, police were able to arrest a suspect at the scene without incident.

As a result, a 33-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of methamphetamine.