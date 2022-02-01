Online job ad leads to human trafficking-related charges

London, Ont. police have charged a 26-year-old man after receiving a report from a woman who responded to a job ad.

Police were contacted on Saturday by a female who alleged she had been trafficked starting in early 2019.

According to police, she responded to an online job ad and, "entered into what became an exploitative relationship with a male, in which the victim was made to perform sexual acts with others, in exchange for money."

The offences reportedly occurred between March and July of 2019 and then between April and September of 2020.

As a result, the Hamilton, Ont. man has been charged with:

obtain sexual services for consideration

material benefit from sexual services

procuring/recruit person to provide sexual services for consideration

advertising another person’s sexual services

The accused is in custody on other matters and was charged by way of warrant. He is expected to appear in a London court Tuesday.