Online investigation leads to child pornography charges for Norfolk County man
Published Monday, June 14, 2021 1:36PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A Norfolk County man is facing child pornography charges following a raid on a Port Dover home last week.
OPP executed a search warrant and seized numerous electronic devices.
A 34-year-old suspect is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making it available.
The accused was released from custody following a bail hearing and will appear in court on July 6.