'Ongoing weapons investigation' in southwest London

London police are on the scene of an ongoing weapons investigation on Commissioners Road west. June 2, 2023. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London) London police are on the scene of an ongoing weapons investigation on Commissioners Road west. June 2, 2023. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Friday, June 2, 2023

More Canadians have inflammatory bowel disease, Meta prepares to block news for some Canadians on Facebook and Instagram, and there's a fight for conservative voters in Manitoba.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver