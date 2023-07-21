'Armed and dangerous' man in southeast London

London police are on scene of an "ongoing weapons investigation" in southeast London.

Const. Sandasha Bough told CTV News there is a man that is armed and dangerous.

A heavy police presence can be seen in the area and all access to Glenroy Road has been closed off. Residents have also been asked to evacuate their homes.

Around 8:40 a.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 where it was reported a man was seen with a firearm on Glenroy Road.

London police are asking members of the public to stay out of the area.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.