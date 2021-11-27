Ongoing search of Thames River in Greenway Park area

Windsor, Ont. -

London police with the assistance of the fire department have been involved in an ongoing search of the Thames River in the Greenway Park area.

Police say information was received that a person had entered the water.

A rescue crew attended the area with two boats circling the water Saturday morning.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation is going.

Police say the investigation is still in the early stages and more information will be released as it becomes available.