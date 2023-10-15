London

Ongoing incident in the Town of Ingersoll

OPP are asking the public to avoid Robinson Road, Thomas Road, and Wallace Line in the Town of Ingersoll Sunday evening.

Police believe there is no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms

There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

