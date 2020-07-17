MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- COVID-19 scuttled the traditional ONERUN, then scorching heat and thunderstorms forced schedule changes just days before the event, but over $150,000 was still raised for families dealing with cancer.

The fundraising total of $150,811 was announced Thursday. It brings the event's 10-year total to just over $1.4 million.

“Despite the challenging times of this year's campaign, the light of our ONERUN community shone its brightest and made our 10th anniversary incredibly special”, ONERUN Founder and Executive Director Theresa Carriere said in a statement.

She went on to thank all of the participants, sponsors, volunteers and those who donated, for their support.

The money raised goes to ChildCan and Wellspring programs that support families affected by cancer.

Normally Carriere would have been joined on parts of her 100 kilometre run from Sarnia to London by other participants, instead the event was virtual, with others running their own 10 km alone, and Carriere running with just a support team.

With extreme heat and thunderstorms forecast for June 19, the day of the run, she started the evening before, but still completed the 100 km distance in under 24 hours.

While 10 high-school events were cancelled, over 1,200 participants completed 100 km runs over the course of a month to fundraise for the cause.