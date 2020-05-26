One youth suspect arrested, another outstanding after school break-in
A London Police car is seen in this file photo.
LONDON, ONT. -- London police arrested a youth suspect and are searching for a second one following a break-and-enter to South Collegiate Institute last week.
Around 4:45 p.m. Friday police were called to the school at 371 Tecumseh Ave. for a suspicious person.
Once on scene, a teen dropped some electronics and ran.
Police arrested a second male nearby.
The outstanding suspect couldn't be located.
He is described as white, between 13 to 19-years-old with a slim build and wavy black hair.
He was wearing a black ball cap with an ‘H’ on the front, black t-shirt, black pants and white running shoes.
A 17-year-old London youth has been charged with break-and-enter and theft.
The accused will appear in a London court on Aug. 17.