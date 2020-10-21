LONDON, ONT. -- An apartment fire in Minto, Ont. that sent one person to hospital with smoke inhalation has been deemed accidental.

Originally the Ontario Fire Marshall was notified but since the cause has been determined to be accidental they will not be attending the scene.

The occupant taken to hospital was treated for injuries related to smoke inhalation and has since been released.

Total damages in the fire are set at $50,000.