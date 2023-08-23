One suspect arrested, another at large in robbery investigation

London, Ont. police are searching for a suspect after a robbery that took place last week in the downtown core.

Police said a man was assaulted and robbed on August 17 around 11:30 p.m. at Dundas and Richmond Streets.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police said two suspects fled the scene on foot that night. One suspect, a 44-year-old male, has been charged and arrested, but a second remains at large.

Both suspects have been jointly charged with robbery/theft from a person with violence.

Chiya Arash Alishahi, 36, is still wanted by police and has been charged by way of warrant.

He’s described as White, 6’1, about 174 pounds with a medium build, short black hair, grey stubble, and brown eyes.

Police said if you see him, do not approach him, but call 9-1-1.

The investigation remains ongoing.