The spirit of giving continues!

This year, we’re making it easier than ever to give back to the community, by bringing back our One Stop Holiday Drop!

Join us in donating new, unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items to help us ensure everyone in our community has a joyful holiday season!

JOIN US ON-LOCATION FOR SPECIAL COLLECTION DAYS AT THE LOCATIONS BELOW!

Canadian Tire (1875 Hyde Park Road) – Friday, November 25th (2PM – 7PM)

If you can’t make it out to see us, you can help by making a donation at any of the Canadian Tire locations listed below from November 25th – December 9th!

1875 Hyde Park Road, London

3100 Wonderland Road South, London

1975 Dundas St, London

360 Horton St East, London

1125 Wellington Road, London

Help us help families this holiday season! If you’re able to donate a new, unwrapped toy or non-perishable food, please bring it to the One Stop Holiday Drop display at any of the stores listed above!

All donations will be collected by Toys For Tots & the London Food Bank to be distributed within our community.

Online donations can be made here:

London Food Bank

Toys For Tots

For large scale donations, please contact justine.albrechtas@bellmedia.ca

Bell Media will be NOT be accepting toy drop-offs at CTV News, 97.5 Virgin Radio, Pure Country 93, or Newstalk 1290 CJBK due to COVID-19 restrictions.