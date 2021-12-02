Bell Media London invites you to join us in giving back to our community this holiday season and we’re making it easier than ever at the One Stop Holiday Drop!

On Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. we’re hosting a One Stop Holiday Drop drive-thru donation event at CTV London located at 1 Communications Road, collecting toy donations for Toy Mountain in support of Toys for Tots and non-perishable food donations for the Business Cares Food Drive benefitting the London Food Bank!

Drive thru and say hello (from your vehicle) to some of your favourite Pure Country 93, 97.5 Virgin Radio and NewsTalk 1290 personalities as they broadcast live throughout the day!

CTV London

1 Communications Road

London, ON

N6J 4Z1

Find directions here.

PLUS, everyone that swings a donation by our One Stop Holiday Drop will be given the chance to win their way into Magic of Lights!

Wondering what to bring?

The London Food Bank is in need of the following items:

Canned vegetables & fruit (no sugar added)

Canned tomatoes (no salt added)

Canned tuna and salmon

Peanut butter

Special-diet foods (gluten-free, lactose-free, etc.)

Dried vegetables (lentils, chick peas, legumes, etc.)

Healthy breakfast cereals

To support Toy Mountain in support of Toys for Tots, please consider bringing a new, unwrapped toy for children up to age 14. Much needed toys include those for infants and tweens such as sporting goods and electronics.

Can’t make it to our One Stop Holiday Drop?

Toy donations can be dropped off at any of the five London Canadian Tire locations until Dec. 19 OR cash donations can be made here:

Toys for Tots Canada Cash Donations

London Food Bank Cash Donations

Please note: we ask that all attendees please remain in their vehicles while visiting us for the One Stop Holiday Drop. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and physical distancing will be practiced at all times.