One sent to hospital after pedestrian struck on Exeter Road
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 7:14PM EST
London police say a female has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in the city's south end Monday evening.
Police say the collision involved a pedestrian.
The crash happened in the area of Exeter Road and Meg Drive, just west of Wellington Road.
Exeter Road has been closed from Meg Drive to White Oak Road as emergency crews work to clear the scene and police were asking drivers to avoid the area.