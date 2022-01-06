One person with life-threatening injuries after south London, Ont. crash
Police investigate serous collision in south London on January 6, 2022 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News)
One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in the south end of London, according to police.
Around 5:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to the area of Southdale Road East and Nixon Drive for a serious motor vehicle collision.
One driver was extricated by London fire and transported to hospital.
Southdale Road is currently closed in both directions between Nixon Drive/Ernest Avenue and Dundalk Drive
The investigation continues and police are asking drivers to remain out of the area.