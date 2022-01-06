One person with life-threatening injuries after south London, Ont. crash

One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in the south end of London, according to police.

Around 5:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to the area of Southdale Road East and Nixon Drive for a serious motor vehicle collision.

One driver was extricated by London fire and transported to hospital.

Southdale Road is currently closed in both directions between Nixon Drive/Ernest Avenue and Dundalk Drive

The investigation continues and police are asking drivers to remain out of the area.