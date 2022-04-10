One person taken to hospital and cat rescued after apartment fire in London, Ont.

A fire truck is seen outside an apartment building on McNay St. in London, Ont. early morning on April 10, 2022. (@LdnOntFire / Twitter) A fire truck is seen outside an apartment building on McNay St. in London, Ont. early morning on April 10, 2022. (@LdnOntFire / Twitter)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver