    • One person suffers life-threatening injuries after single vehicle rollover

    A single vehicle rollover at Sylvan Road and Bornish Drive in North Middlesex, Ont. has sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries on March 6, 2024. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London) A single vehicle rollover at Sylvan Road and Bornish Drive in North Middlesex, Ont. has sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries on March 6, 2024. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)
    A road in North Middlesex is closed Monday afternoon after a single vehicle rollover sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    According to a social media post from OPP West Region, Sylvan Road between MacDonald Drive and Elm Tree Drive in North Middlesex is currently closed due to a single vehicle rollover that occurred at approximately 11:03 a.m. on Wednesday.

    Police said one occupant was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    There were five other occupants inside the vehicle who were assessed at the scene by paramedics, but did not require further treatment.

    Motorists are asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

    Police said the road closure is expected to last for the new few hours.

    The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time. 

