One person sent to hospital following early morning fire in south London

A structure fire located on Vinewood Court in south London sent one person to hospital Saturday morning. The cause and estimated cost of damages are unknown. (Source: London Fire Department/Twitter) A structure fire located on Vinewood Court in south London sent one person to hospital Saturday morning. The cause and estimated cost of damages are unknown. (Source: London Fire Department/Twitter)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver