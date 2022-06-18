One person sent to hospital following early morning fire in south London

The London Fire Department tackled an early morning structure fire on Saturday that sent one resident to hospital.

According to a tweet, London fire said that crews responded to a residential fire located on Vinewood Court in south London at 5:30 a.m.

One occupant managed to escape the blaze, but was transported to hospital and was treated for smoke inhalation.

London fire said investigators are now on scene in order to determine the “origin, cause and circumstances” surrounding the blaze.

The estimated cost of damages is currently unknown.