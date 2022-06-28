One person sent to hospital after north London vehicle collision

Motorists were asked to avoid the area of Fanshawe Park Road East and Glengarry Avenue early Monday afternoon after a vehicle collision.

According to a tweet from the London Police Services, the eastbound lanes of Fanshawe Park Road, between Trossacks Avenue and Glenora Drive were closed while emergency crews responded to a the scene of a car crash.

Police said one person was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

All roads have since been re-opened.

The cause of the crash and the number of vehicles involved is unknown at this time.