One person sent to hospital after Lambeth dryer fire

One person had to be treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Lambeth, Ont. Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a home at 6824 Beattie St. at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday for a dryer on fire.

The blaze was quickly extinguished, but one occupant had to be taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire is not considered suspicious, but the cause of the fire remains unclear.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.

The investigation continues.