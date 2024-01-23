LONDON
London

    • One person sent to hospital after Lambeth dryer fire

    London fire crews responded to a home at 6824 Beattie St. in Lambeth, Ont. on Jan. 23, 2023. (Source: London Fire Department/X) London fire crews responded to a home at 6824 Beattie St. in Lambeth, Ont. on Jan. 23, 2023. (Source: London Fire Department/X)
    Share

    One person had to be treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Lambeth, Ont. Tuesday afternoon.

    Fire crews were called to a home at 6824 Beattie St. at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday for a dryer on fire.

    The blaze was quickly extinguished, but one occupant had to be taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

    The fire is not considered suspicious, but the cause of the fire remains unclear.

    Damage is estimated at $100,000.

    The investigation continues. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News