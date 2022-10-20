One person sent to hospital after crash on Sanatorium Road

A collision on Sanatorium Road in London, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London) A collision on Sanatorium Road in London, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver