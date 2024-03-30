One person recovering from gunshot wound after incident in London

One person is recovering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an incident in London Friday night.

According to police, officers received a 911 call about a vehicle crash with gun shots fired in the area of Fiddlers Green Road and Oxford Street west.

When officers got to the scene, they saw damage to multiple vehicles and evidence that a firearm had been discharged.

After not finding a victim, police were notified that a person had gone to the hospital with a suspected gunshot wound — the person was treated in hospital for the non-lfe-threatening injury.

An investigation is underway and police are asking anybody with information, dashcam or other video footage from the area, to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).