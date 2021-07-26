LONDON, ONT. -- One person is in hospital after a shooting in the Old East Village Sunday night.

London police say the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the corner of Dundas Street and English Street just before 9:30 p.m.

"About 9:20 p.m. this evening, members of the London Police Service were dispatched to attend at Dundas Street and English street for a report of the shooting that had just taken place, officers arrived on scene and located a victim, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," says Cst. Travis Buckle.

The person was rushed to hospital but their condition is currently unknown at this time.

Police have released few details but say the intersection remains closed to traffic for the investigation.

More to come