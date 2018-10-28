

CTV London





London police are investigating a weekend shooting on Marconi Boulevard that sent one male in to the hospital.

Around 3:50 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a parking lot on Marconi near Noel Avenue for a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound following an argument he had with another male.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Jason Richard Borden, 28, of London has been charged with the following:

One count of aggravated assault;

One count of discharge firearm with intent to wound;

One count of possess loaded firearm;

One count of use firearm carelessly;

One count of use firearm to commit indictable offence;

One count of unlicensed person possess firearm;

One count of possess firearm knowing no authority;

One count of point firearm.

Borden is described as black with a light complexion, approximately 5’6” tall, approximately 140 pounds, with long black hair in a ponytail.

He is not in custody at this time and a warrant has been sought.

If you see him, call 911.

This is the second shooting incident in the area this month.

On Oct. 1, there was another shooting in the parking lot of 250 Marconi at 1:45 p.m.

Police were required to shoot at an auto-theft suspect who allegedly was attempting to drive into an officer.