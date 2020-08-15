LONDON, ONT. -- London police say a male suffered non-life threatening injuries following an early morning shooting Saturday.

Police say it happened around 5:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of Dundas Street.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police searched the area but could not locate the suspects or a weapon.

The suspects are both described as:

• male, dark complexion, medium build, approximately 6 foot, 180 lbs, wearing grey sweat pants, and a grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood up

The investigation continues.