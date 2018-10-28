

CTV London





London police are investigating an early morning shooting on Marconi Boulevard that sent one male in to the hospital.

Around 3:50 a.m., police were called to a parking lot on Marconi near Noel Avenue for a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound following an argument he had with another male.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

This is the second shooting incident in the area this month.

On Oct. 1, there was another shooting in the parking lot of 250 Marconi at 1:45 p.m.

Police were required to shoot at an auto-theft suspect who allegedly was attempting to drive into an officer.