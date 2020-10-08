LONDON, ONT -- London police are investigating after a shooting took place in east end of the city leaving one person injured.

Police have released little information other than to say the shooting took place just before 9 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue.

The extent of the male victim’s injuries is not known.

Several witnesses report hearing brakes slam followed by screaming and yelling, then a car taking off.

One reported hearing a popping noise.

As many as 15 cruisers were in the area within minutes, and one ambulance was seen speeding away by CTV News.

London Police would not comment at the scene about the witness reports of a shooting, or the condition of anyone taken to hospital.

Police were guarding an area in front of two homes, on the east side of Ashland, just south of Dundas.

There, a piece of clothing is surrounded by police cones and crime scene tape.

More information is expected to be released Thursday morning.