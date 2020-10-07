Advertisement
One person in hospital after crash on Highbury Avenue
Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020 8:55AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 7, 2020 9:00AM EDT
An ambulance is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
LONDON, ONT -- A crash at the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road has sent one person to hospital.
The London Fire Department reported the two vehicle crash around 8:45 a.m.
According to officials the crash has blocked Hamilton Road eastbound but traffic is flowing on Highbury Avenue.
People are asked to avoid the area while cleanup is underway.
The extent of injuries is not yet known.