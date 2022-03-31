One person in custody following suspicious deaths near Brussels, Ont.

Police have one person in custody following the discovery of two bodies at a home near Brussels, Ont.

An adult male was taken into custody Friday and police confirm that he is related to the victims.

Emergency crews were called to a Graham Road home Wednesday around 4 p.m. for a wellness check on the residents.

Officers located a deceased woman inside the home and a deceased man on the property. Both deaths are considered suspicious.

Neighbours who spoke to CTV News say that a couple in their 60s or 70s lived at the home.

The neighbours, who did not want to appear on camera or give their name say the couple had lived there together since about 2007. They also say the couple were nice and got along with the rest of the people on the secluded street.

Autopsies will take place Saturday to determine the causes of death.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and not a random attack, so there is no concern to public safety.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area from Tuesday evening to Wednesday afternoon.

If you have any information, call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-482-1677.

Charges are currently pending against the accused.