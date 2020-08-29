Advertisement
One person in custody following late night standoff near St. Thomas
Published Saturday, August 29, 2020 10:44AM EDT
OPP
LONDON, ONT. -- One person is in police custody following a lengthy standoff outside of St. Thomas.
Elgin OPP were called to a home near Ferguson Line and Wellington Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday after family members were concerned for the well-being of someone inside the residence.
Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police were finally able to make contact with the person and was taken into custody without incident.
No one was hurt and police continue to investigate.