LONDON, ONT. -- One person is in police custody following a lengthy standoff outside of St. Thomas.

Elgin OPP were called to a home near Ferguson Line and Wellington Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday after family members were concerned for the well-being of someone inside the residence.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police were finally able to make contact with the person and was taken into custody without incident.

No one was hurt and police continue to investigate.