One person in custody after heavy police presence in Lucan Saturday

    A heavy police presence was seen on Butler Street in Lucan on Saturday for what police described at an “active incident.”

    The incident pertained to a barricaded person, but Middlesex OPP said there was no threat to public safety.

    The incident was resolved later in the day.

    One person was taken into custody and transported to hospital as a precaution.

    No further details are available at this time.

