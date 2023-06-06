One person in custody after 11 businesses vandalized in Kincardine, Ont.

One person is in custody after a vandalism spree in downtown Kincardine left 11 businesses with considerable damage.

Business owners arrived Tuesday morning to find the front windows smashed out in a number of businesses along Kincardine’s downtown Queen Street.

If the vandalism wasn’t bad enough, Kincardine’s Queen Street has been a construction zone for the past several months, and will be for several months more, already affecting downtown business owners.

Those businesses affected said while they are disheartened by the vandalism, they are grateful by the outpouring of support from neighbours, strangers, even construction workers who came out to help clean up the damage.

While Queen Street itself remains closed due to construction, Kincardine’s downtown sidewalks are reopened, after being closed for several hours during the morning to cleanup the smashed glass.

11 businesses in Kincardine, Ont.'s downtown had their windows smashed out in the early morning hours of June 6, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)