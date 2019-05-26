Featured
One person in critical condition following crash near Thamesville
CTV London
Published Sunday, May 26, 2019 11:47AM EDT
A three-vehicle crash near Thamesville has sent one person to hospital in critical condition.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Industrial Road.
The person who was severely hurt was sent to London Health Science Centre for treatment.
Damage is estimated $15,000.
No names are being released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham-Kent police.