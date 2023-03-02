One person hurt as hybrid rail/road pickup and SUV collide

One person was hurt Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash southwest of Mount Brydges.

The collision occurred on Christina Road near Glendon Drive around 8:30 a.m.

According to Strathroy-Caradoc, preliminary information suggested a northbound SUV collided with a hybrid rail/road pickup truck at a level crossing.

Police say it is still unclear whether rail signals were flashing or if the pickup was using its tracks or tires at the time.

However, the force of the collision knocked the rail tracks off the pickup. It also sent the SUV over a steep embankment into a pole in a farmer's field.

Police say one passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

The crash scene was cleared around 10 a.m.