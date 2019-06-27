Featured
One person hurt after crash between cement truck and car
Crash on Highbury Ave. and Dingman Dr. in London Ont. on June 27, 2019. (Justin Zadorsky/CTV)
CTV London
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 10:45AM EDT
One person suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries following a crash during the morning commute Thursday.
A cement truck and sedan slammed into each other around 8 a.m. on Highbury Avenue near Dingman Drive.
The collision closed the road for a couple of hours to facilitate clean up efforts.
Police say air bags possibly saved the life of the driver of the car.