LONDON
London

    • One person hospitalized after school bus collision in St Thomas, Ont.

    St. Thomas, Ont. police investigate a collision involving a school bus on Talbot Street on Feb. 12, 2024. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) St. Thomas, Ont. police investigate a collision involving a school bus on Talbot Street on Feb. 12, 2024. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
    Share

    One person was injured Monday afternoon in St. Thomas following a collision involving a school bus.

    The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Talbot Street and Manitoba Street.

    One person was injured in what St. Thomas police are calling a collision.

    Police however wouldn’t confirm initial reports that a person was struck by the school bus as it was turning left onto Talbot Street.

    The area remained closed for several hours Monday evening between Alma Street and Horton Street while police conduct their investigation.

    The condition of the injured person is unknown at this time.

    St. Thomas police will provide more details on Tuesday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WWII-era shipwreck found in Lake Superior

    A WWII-era shipwreck was found in over 183 metres of water in Lake Superior, about 56 kilometres north of the Keweenaw Peninsula, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News