One person hospitalized after school bus collision in St Thomas, Ont.

One person was injured Monday afternoon in St. Thomas following a collision involving a school bus.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Talbot Street and Manitoba Street.

One person was injured in what St. Thomas police are calling a collision.

Police however wouldn’t confirm initial reports that a person was struck by the school bus as it was turning left onto Talbot Street.

The area remained closed for several hours Monday evening between Alma Street and Horton Street while police conduct their investigation.

The condition of the injured person is unknown at this time.

St. Thomas police will provide more details on Tuesday.